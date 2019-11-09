Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Another night, another game winner

Gourde netted a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 5-3 win over Buffalo in the 2019 NHL Global Series in Stockholm.

The fourth line was especially good Saturday, with Maroon potting two snipes and Cedric Paquette setting up two. Gourde's fantasy value remains limited on the bottom line, but nights like this one show he's worthy of spot activation while hot. And he is -- Gourde has now delivered a goal in three straight games and game winners in back-to-back contests.