Bogosian (shoulder) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Bogosian is expected to make his season debut Saturday versus the Predators. The 32-year-old was limited to eight points, 60 shots on net, 114 hits, 34 blocked shots and 53 PIM in 48 contests last season. He should be a mainstay in the Lightning's bottom four if he can stay healthy, but Bogosian hasn't exceeded 60 games played since 2018-19.