Mammoth's Alex Kerfoot: Taking steps towards return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kerfoot (upper body) skated in a non-contact jersey during Monday's practice, per Cole Bagley of KSL Sports.
Kerfoot was seen participating in drills and even joined the team's defensemen during line skates. The 31-year-old forward has been out of Utah's lineup since he exited the team's Jan. 9 contest with an upper-body injury. His inclusion in the majority of Monday's morning skate is a sign that he is progressing towards a return, but no official timeline has been established by head coach Andre Tourigny. When Kerfoot is available, he'll likely return to being a rotational forward in Utah's bottom six.
