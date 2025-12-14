McCartney scored two goals and added three assists in AHL Tucson's 8-7 overtime loss to Bakersfield on Saturday.

McCartney is heading toward a career year by a wide margin. He's now at 10 goals and 15 helpers through 24 appearances this season, putting him 10 points back of his 2021-22 total. McCartney's a gritty forward who can add a little toughness should he get called up to the Mammoth, though his offense is unlikely to stand out in a bottom-six role with the big club.