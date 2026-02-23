default-cbs-image
McCartney was assigned to AHL Tucson on Monday.

McCartney spent nearly a week with the NHL club to practice with the Mammoth late in the Olympic break, but he'll head back to the minors to make room on Utah's roster for the team's returning Olympians. McCartney has made 47 appearances for the Roadrunners this year, logging 21 goals, 25 assists and 66 PIM.

