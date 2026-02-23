Mammoth's Ben McCartney: Sent down Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCartney was assigned to AHL Tucson on Monday.
McCartney spent nearly a week with the NHL club to practice with the Mammoth late in the Olympic break, but he'll head back to the minors to make room on Utah's roster for the team's returning Olympians. McCartney has made 47 appearances for the Roadrunners this year, logging 21 goals, 25 assists and 66 PIM.
More News
-
Mammoth's Ben McCartney: Joins big club during Olympic break•
-
Mammoth's Ben McCartney: Two goals for Roadrunners•
-
Mammoth's Ben McCartney: Collects four points for Tucson•
-
Mammoth's Ben McCartney: Rattles off five points•
-
Mammoth's Ben McCartney: Two points in AHL opener•
-
Mammoth's Ben McCartney: Placed on waivers•