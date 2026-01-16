Marino scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Stars.

Marino earned his fourth multi-point effort of the season. He set up a Nick Schmaltz tally late in the second period, and Schmaltz returned the favor in the third on Marino's game-winner. With two goals and four assists over his last six outings, Marino's in his best stretch of the season. He's up to four goals, 23 points, 40 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and a plus-26 rating through 48 appearances in what's likely to be a career year.