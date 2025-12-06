Marino scored a shorthanded empty-net goal on two shots, blocked four shots and went plus-3 in Friday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Marino's second goal of the season helped the Mammoth secure this win. The 28-year-old blueliner has four points and a plus-9 rating over his last six contests. He's at 14 points in 29 appearances, matching his output form 35 games a year ago. Marino has added 29 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating in a steady top-four role this year.