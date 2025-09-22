O'Brien (lower body) is week-to-week, Brogan Houston of Desert News Sports reported Wednesday.

O'Brien hasn't been skating at training camp, and it's unclear when he will resume practicing with his teammates. He produced two assists, 34 shots on goal, 100 hits and 50 PIM across 28 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. Once healthy, O'Brien will be in the mix for a bottom-six role.