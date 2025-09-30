O'Brien (lower body) is expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's preseason game versus the Kings, per Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports.

Based on Tuesday's morning skate, O'Brien is poised to play on the fourth line and see time on the penalty kill, which will likely be his roles during the 2025-26 campaign. He compiled two assists, 34 shots on goal, 100 hits and 50 PIM across 28 appearances during the 2024-25 regular season.