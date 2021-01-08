Kerfoot (undisclosed) resumed skating Friday, David Alter of The Canadian Press reports.
Kerfoot still hasn't practiced since suffering an injury during Tuesday's on-ice session, but he's clearly trending in the right direction. As long as he doesn't suffer any setbacks, Kerfoot should be ready for Toronto's regular-season opener against Montreal on Wednesday.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Goes down at practice•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Offers two helpers•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Involved in win over Coyotes•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Sends assist in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Some growth in game•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Snaps 12-game goal drought•