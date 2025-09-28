Stolarz signed a four-year, $15 million contract extension with Toronto on Sunday, according to Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

Stolarz will carry a cap hit of $2.5 million for the 2025-26 campaign before getting a bump to $3.75 million through 2029-30. The 31-year-old netminder posted a 21-8-3 record with four shutouts, a 2.14 GAA and a .926 save percentage across 34 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. With Joseph Woll (personal) away from the team for an indefinite period of time, Stolarz could get plenty of action out of the gate this year.