default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Stolarz made 26 saves in a 4-3 win over Calgary on Tuesday.

It was his first win since Oct. 16 against the Rangers. In between, he allowed 13 goals in three losses (0-2-1). Stolarz's .886 save percentage is the worst of his career, but the entire team has been scuffling. It will improve.

More News