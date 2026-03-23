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Stolarz (throat) will be available for Tuesday's road matchup against Boston, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Stolarz missed his scheduled start in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Ottawa after taking a puck to the throat during the pregame warmups. However, he participated in Monday's practice and feels good to go. Stolarz should return to the crease against Boston on Tuesday or versus the Rangers on Wednesday.

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