Stolarz stopped 28 of 32 shots on net in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks.

Stolarz allowed two goals early in the first period before shoring up his defense over time, as he gave up just two tallies across the last 50 minutes of regulation. With the OT win, he now holds a 10-9-3 record, a 3.30 GAA and an .893 save percentage across 24 outings this season. While the 2025-26 campaign has been a rocky one for the 32-year-old netminder, he has built up a three-game win streak and is trending in the right direction. When healthy, Stolarz profiles as a solid option to make spot starts in fantasy for the remainder of the regular season.