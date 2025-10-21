Stolarz will get the starting nod at home versus the Devils on Tuesday, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.

Stolarz will be making his sixth appearance in the crease in the Leafs' last seven contests, having posted a 2-2-1 record and 2.79 GAA in his five outings. Until Joseph Woll (personal) rejoins the team, the 31-year-old Stolarz figures to continue to see the bulk of the workload while Cayden Primeau serves as the No. 2 option.