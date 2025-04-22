Stolarz was the first goalie off ahead of Game 2 at home against the Senators on Tuesday, indicating he'll tend the twine per Mark Masters of TSN.

Stolarz will look to extend his nine-game winning streak that dates back to March 20 versus the Rangers. During that stretch, the 31-year-old netminder has been phenomenal, posting a 1.44 GAA, .949 save percentage and three shutouts. If he can maintain even close to that level in the playoffs, Stolarz will be extremely hard to beat.