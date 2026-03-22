Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Released from hospital
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stolarz (throat) has been released from hospital, and he was expected to meet the team at the plane to travel back to Toronto, according to Zoe Pierce of NHL.com on Saturday.
Head coach Craig Berube did not have an update on Stolarz's condition. The netminder was slated to start Saturday's game in Ottawa, but took a puck to the throat off the stick of William Nylander during warmups. He was sent to hospital for precautionary imaging. If Stolarz is unable to play this week, either Dennis Hildeby or Artur Akhtyamov would be recalled from the AHL Marlies.
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