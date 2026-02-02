Stolarz is slated to start Tuesday's road game against Edmonton, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

Stolarz has made two starts since returning from an upper-body injury in late January, and he's gone 0-2-0 with nine goals allowed on 51 shots across those outings. Joseph Woll will tend the twine during Monday's road game in Calgary, so Stolarz will defend the crease in the Maple Leafs' final matchup before the Olympic break. The Oilers rank third in the NHL with 3.45 goals per game this season.