Stolarz is expected to guard the home goal in Toronto's season opener against Montreal on Wednesday, per Dave McCarthy of NHL.com.

Stolarz posted a 21-8-3 record, 2.14 GAA and .926 save percentage in 34 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. He's entering the season as Toronto's clear No. 1 option, and while Joseph Woll (personal) is expected to get a good chunk of the work once he's available, the Maple Leafs are likely to give Stolarz the lion's share of the starts until Woll's return.