Stolarz stopped 20 of 22 shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Stolarz looked on his way to posting a shutout, but he gave up two third-period goals and later conceded two more goals (on four shots) during the shootout. As a result, Stolarz found himself on the losing end of a start for the first time since Dec. 6. He'd won each of his previous five starts dating back to Dec. 10, and if including relief appearances, then the 31-year-old had gone 5-0-0 with a 2.21 GAA and a .933 save percentage on six outings between both defeats.