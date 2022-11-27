Matthews had a goal and two assists Saturday in a 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Matthews stood out, something that he has struggled to do this season under the tight checking of opponents who have been keying off him every game. He has 200 even-strength goals, becoming just the seventh player in Maple Leafs history to reach the mark. The goal also tied Alex Ovechkin of the Capitals for the most in the NHL since Matthews' made his debut in 2015-16.