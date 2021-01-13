Matthews has dropped 14 pounds after focusing on flexibility and agility this offseason, reports The Athletic.

He went from 224 to a lean 210 and didn't lose any strength or endurance. Matthews transformed his diet and training approach, working with the trainer that transformed Patrick Kane a couple years back. They focused on flexibility and core strength using a mix of yoga, Pilates and other body-weight exercises. Matthews' goal was to reduce injury risk and get more "pop" on the ice. Through camp, he has been dominant. Kane delivered a career-best 110 points the season after he worked with the same trainer, so we're excited to see the next version of Auston.