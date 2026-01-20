Matthews had a goal and an assist in a 6-3 loss to Minnesota on Monday.

Matthews moved into fourth place on the Maple Leafs' all-time points list with the goal, which was his 769th career point. He had been tied with Borje Salming (768). Matthews has a three-game goal streak (three goals, two assists) on the go, and he has 19 points, including 11 goals, in his last 12 games. The superstar is back.