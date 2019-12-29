Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Second in NHL in goals
Matthews scored two goals and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Rangers.
Matthews has 12 points, including seven goals, in his last six games. He's getting increased ice time, something that didn't happen under former coach Mike Babcock. And he's taking his game to a new level. Matthews has 26 goals and 20 assists in 40 games. Those 26 are good for second in the NHL.
