Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Three points in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matthews had a goal and two assists in a 7-4 loss to the Sabres on Tuesday. He fired three shots.
Matthews got back on the scoresheet after a three-game quiet stretch. The center looks every part the superstar, but his team is in a free fall without a chute -- they went 0-4-1 on a five-game homestand. Matthews cannot carry this team alone, despite being the most exciting offensive player to ever slip the blue-and-white over his head.
