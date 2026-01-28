Matthews had a goal and two assists in a 7-4 loss to the Sabres on Tuesday. He fired three shots.

Matthews got back on the scoresheet after a three-game quiet stretch. The center looks every part the superstar, but his team is in a free fall without a chute -- they went 0-4-1 on a five-game homestand. Matthews cannot carry this team alone, despite being the most exciting offensive player to ever slip the blue-and-white over his head.