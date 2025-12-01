Carlo (lower body) will see a specialist back in Toronto after suffering a setback in his recovery, David Alter of The Hockey News reports Monday.

Carlo has already missed the Maple Leafs' last seven outings and appeared to be trending in the right direction. Instead, the blueliner remains on injured reserve and seems likely to miss additional games. With just two points, both assists, in 18 outings this year, the Colorado native's continued absence is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy managers.