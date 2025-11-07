default-cbs-image
Primeau was placed on waivers Friday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Primeau's status was determined when Joseph Woll (personal) returned to Toronto after missing five weeks of action. While Primeau could be sent to AHL Toronto if he passes through waivers, the Maple Leafs will likely recall Dennis Hildeby to back up Anthony Stolarz while Woll is on a conditioning stint with the Marlies.

