Maple Leafs' Cayden Primeau: Struggles against Blue Jackets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Primeau stopped 18 of 24 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Primeau wasn't at his best in his first two starts, but this was his first loss of the season. He's allowed 13 goals on 80 shots while serving as Anthony Stolarz's backup over the first month of the season. Joseph Woll (personal) has resumed practicing with the Maple Leafs but still needs time to get up to game speed. With no back-to-back sets in the next week, it's unclear if Primeau will get another start with the big club before Woll returns to action.
