Raddysh notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Kraken.

This was Raddysh's first multi-point effort of the season. The 30-year-old defenseman is seeing top billing at even strength and on the power play, but he's still adjusting to Toronto after his breakout year with the Lightning in 2025-26. Raddysh has eight helpers, 33 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 15 appearances. The shot volume is the key here -- while he's not shooting as much as last year, he's still getting enough looks to believe that his luck will take a positive turn as the season progresses.