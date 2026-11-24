Raddysh pocketed two assists in Monday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

The former Lightning blueliner helped spark a comeback from an early 2-0 deficit when he fed Jake McCabe for a point shot that got tipped home by Dakota Joshua midway through the second period. Raddysh then ripped his own shot from the blue line in the third that didn't make it past Ilya Sorokin, but Gavin McKenna pounced on the rebound for the game-winner. Raddysh took a while to adjust to his new environment, and the weight of his big free-agent contract, but he's gotten onto the scoresheet in four straight games and six of the last seven. Over his last 12 contests, he's delivered one goal and 12 points, including four assists on the power play.