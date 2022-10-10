Malgin scored the game-winning goal Saturday in a 5-1 preseason win over the Red Wings.

He has stated his case for a spot on the opening night roster. Malgin had four goals and four assists in six preseason contests and his goal Saturday night was called "crispy" by teammate Auston Matthews. Malgin turned the Wings' defender inside-out before beating Jussi Olkinuora glove side midway through the second. On Sunday, the Leafs waived several players ostensibly to make room for the tiny talent on their roster come Wednesday. Malgin won't put up points like he did in the preseason, but he does have some pedigree and should be able to deliver points on the Leafs' third line.