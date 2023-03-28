Gustafsson (personal) is still away from the team, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
Gustafsson has missed the past two games after traveling back to Washington for a personal matter. He is poised to miss another Wednesday against Florida. Gustafsson has one assist, seven shots on goal and six blocked shots in eight outings with the Leafs since being acquired from the Capitals.
