Samsonov made 34 saves Saturday in a 3-0 win over Buffalo.
HIs teammates were raving about him after the game. "Sammy was fantastic," Toronto captain John Tavares said after the game. "No doubt he was our best player." Samsonov has won two straight and appears poised for a strong postseason run. Joseph Woll will have something to say about that, though.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Starting Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Recovers from injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Not expected to play Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Won't dress Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Should be fine despite leaving game•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: First off Saturday•