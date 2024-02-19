Samsonov will patrol the blue paint on the road against St. Louis on Monday, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Samsonov has been racking up wins of late, posting a 6-1-0 record in his last seven outings. Along the way, the 26-year-old netminder registered a 1.98 GAA, .923 save percentage and one shutout. After a stint in the minors, Samsonov looks to have reclaimed the starting job in Toronto.