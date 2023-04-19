Samsonov was pulled after two periods in Tuesday's 7-3 Game 1 loss to the Lightning. He allowed six goals on 29 shots.

Four of the six goals against Samsonov came on the power play, but he struggled to keep his concentration, allowing a goal in the last five seconds of both the first and second periods. The latter blunder was the last of the night for Samsonov, who was replaced by Joseph Woll at the start of the third. Samsonov went 19-3-3 on home ice in the regular season, so he'll likely get a shot at redemption in Game 2 on Thursday, but his career playoff record is now a dreadful 1-7.