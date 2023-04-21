Samsonov made 19 saves in a 7-2 victory over the Lightning in Game 2.
It was a sweet rebound for Samsonov, who struggled mightily in Game 1 and was eventually pulled. He made several sharp saves against the potent Bolts offense and proved he's a stable and effective option the Leafs' blue paint.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Defending cage against Bolts•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Pulled in Game 1 loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Starting playoff opener•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Out with undisclosed injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Brilliant in OT win•