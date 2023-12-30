Samsonov turned aside 15 shots in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

The netminder's confidence is simply shot right now. Samsonov got a piece of two of the tallies that beat him in the second period, only for the puck to deflect over his shoulder on the first and through his five-hole on the second. Most of Columbus' other goals, including Johnny Gaudreau's OT winner, were a result of the Toronto defense's inability to keep the front of the net clear, however. Samsonov has gone 0-3-1 over his last four starts, coughing up a total of 21 goals along the way, and on the season his 5-2-6 record seems very lucky considering his 3.94 GAA and .862 save percentage.