Samsonov made 29 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers on Thursday.
He was kind of solid and kind of not. Samsonov surrendered a shorthanded goal in the first and two rapid-fire goals in a 1:01 span of the third that knotted the game and forced overtime. He has won three consecutive games and is 6-1-0 in his last seven starts. Samsonov has allowed just 14 goals in that span.
