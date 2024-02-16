Samsonov made 29 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers on Thursday.

He was kind of solid and kind of not. Samsonov surrendered a shorthanded goal in the first and two rapid-fire goals in a 1:01 span of the third that knotted the game and forced overtime. He has won three consecutive games and is 6-1-0 in his last seven starts. Samsonov has allowed just 14 goals in that span.