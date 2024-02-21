Samsonov was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, per Mark Masters of TSN, putting him on track to guard the road goal versus the Coyotes on Wednesday.

Samsonov has been the benefactor of strong goal support over the past two weeks, stringing together four straight wins despite posting a sub-par .899 save percentage over that span. He'll try to secure his 13th victory of the season in a highly-favorable road matchup with a free-falling Arizona team that's lost an eye-popping 10 straight contests.