Samsonov will defend the road net Saturday versus Colorado, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Samsonov has stopped 112 of 125 shots during his five-game winning streak. Through 25 games played this campaign, he has posted a 13-4-6 record with two shutouts, a 3.19 GAA and an .882 save percentage. Colorado is tied for second in the league this season with 3.64 goals per contest.