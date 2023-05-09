Samsonov (upper body) won't be available for Game 4 against Florida on Wednesday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Samsonov, who is considered day-to-day, didn't take part in practice Tuesday. He left Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers early in the second period following a collision with defenseman Luke Schenn. Samsonov has a 4-4 record this postseason with a 3.13 GAA and an .898 save percentage in nine appearances. Joseph Woll will be backed up by Matt Murray on Wednesday in a must-win contest for the Maple Leafs.