Samsonov stopped 23 of 26 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Coyotes.

It was another mediocre performance in goal, but the Maple Leafs' offense more than made up for Samsonov's missteps. The 26-year-old has won five games in a row, allowing 13 goals over that span. He's up to 13-4-6 with a 3.19 GAA and an .882 save percentage through 25 outings this season. Martin Jones will likely get the nod Thursday in Vegas to give Samsonov a breather, while Samsonov could start Saturday versus the Avalanche.