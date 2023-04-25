Samsonov stopped 27 of 31 shots in a 5-4 overtime win over Tampa Bay in Game 4 on Monday.

Samsonov surrendered two goals in each of the first and second periods, but the Maple Leafs rallied in the third frame and overtime to erase those early struggles. He's now improved to 3-1 in the 2023 playoffs despite posting a 3.72 GAA and an .876 save percentage in that span. Samsonov is likely to start in Game 5 on Thursday, especially given that Matt Murray (concussion) hasn't played since April 2.