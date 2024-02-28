Samsonov stopped 26 of 31 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

After stopping all nine shots sent his way in the first period, Samsonov allowed three goals in the next frame. Vegas added another three in the third, one being an empty-netter, to give Samsonov an .839 save percentage on the night. Prior to this game, he had six wins and just one loss in February. While his recent win streak is encouraging, his inconsistent save percentage -- he is sitting at only .881 on the season -- makes him a risky option for fantasy managers seeking reliable goaltending.