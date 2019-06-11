Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: MRI on back comes back clean
Gardiner (back) is healthy heading into free agency, reports TSN's Pierre LeBrun.
Gardiner played in the first round in obvious pain, but avoided surgery and LeBrun revealed Tuesday that the defender's MRI has now come back clean. There are rumors of where Gardiner will land in free agency and he might even re-sign in Toronto. But the latter isn't possible until Mitch Marner's extension is signed. Regardless of where he lands, Gardiner will remain a top-four, puck-moving defender with very good fantasy value.
