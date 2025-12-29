Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Dishes two helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tavares logged two assists, including one on the power play, and fired three shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings.
Tavares earned his first multi-point effort since Nov. 20 versus the Blue Jackets with this performance. He had a hand in goals by Matthew Knies and Nicholas Robertson. Tavares has earned five points over his last five outings and is up to 15 goals, 20 assists, 103 shots on net, 36 hits and a minus-5 rating through 38 appearances this season.
