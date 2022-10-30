Tavares scored a power-play goal in a 4-2 loss to the Kings on Saturday.

Tavares is on a four-game, five-point scoring streak and has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in nine games to lead the Maple Leafs. He has managed at least a point in nine of the 10 games and is quieting Leafs' fans who spent the summer wondering loudly whether Tavares was delivering value to the team.