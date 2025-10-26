Tavares scored the game winner in a 4-3 overtime victory over the Sabres on Saturday. He also added an assist.

The points extended his streak to four games and seven points (four goals, three assists). Tavares took a stretch pass from Matthew Knies, broke in on net and fired a shot over Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's blocker from the slot. It was Tavares' 499th career goal and his 19th overtime tally, which ties him with Leon Draisaitl and Jaromir Jagr for fourth in NHL history. Only Alex Ovechkin (27), Sidney Crosby (24) and Brad Marchand (21) have more extra-session tallies. Tavares needs one point to move into sole possession of 63rd on the all-time list. He's currently tied with Joe Nieuwendyk and Mike Bossy (1,126 points).