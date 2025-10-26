Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Keeps climbing record books
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tavares scored the game winner in a 4-3 overtime victory over the Sabres on Saturday. He also added an assist.
The points extended his streak to four games and seven points (four goals, three assists). Tavares took a stretch pass from Matthew Knies, broke in on net and fired a shot over Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's blocker from the slot. It was Tavares' 499th career goal and his 19th overtime tally, which ties him with Leon Draisaitl and Jaromir Jagr for fourth in NHL history. Only Alex Ovechkin (27), Sidney Crosby (24) and Brad Marchand (21) have more extra-session tallies. Tavares needs one point to move into sole possession of 63rd on the all-time list. He's currently tied with Joe Nieuwendyk and Mike Bossy (1,126 points).
More News
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Tied for team lead in goals•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Two goals and major milestone•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Big three-point effort in win•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Two helpers in Wednesday's win•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Inks four-year extension•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Ends drought with two goals•