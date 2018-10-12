Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Sets up four goals
Tavares tallied four assists in Thursday's 5-3 victory over Detroit.
The helpers were Tavares' first of the season. He has 10 points, including six goals, in just five games. He looks good in blue and white. Really good.
