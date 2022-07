Benn signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Maple Leafs on Thursday, Elliotte Friedman and Luke Fox of Sportsnet report.

Benn will join the Maple Leafs as a defensive depth piece after spending last season with the Wild. The 34-year-old had eight points in 39 contests in a part-time role in Minnesota. The Maple Leafs' defense appears to be loading up on more proven players, which could leave some of their younger blueliners in the minors.